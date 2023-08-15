Fans have reached out to celebrate Ghanaian actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown's 46th birthday

On Tuesday, August 15, the renowned entertainer and media personality marked the occasion with gorgeous photographs

People, including her colleagues, have sent comments on her posts wishing her well in her new age

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Scores of fans have reached out to celebrate Nana Ama McBrown as the Ghanaian actress/presenter marks attaining 46 years old.

The Onua TV show host splashed several portraits donning breathtaking ensembles to mark her birthday on Tuesday, August 15.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown turns 46. Photo credit: iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

McBrown's message of gratitude

Her first look to commemorate the momentous day included an all-white outfit and gold accessories.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''I will praise you, Lord, my God, with all my heart. I will glorify your name forever. For great is your love toward me. 46andGORGEOUS,'' the actress accompanied the pictures with a message of gratitude.

In other images, McBrown rocked a stunning corseted green kente with coordinating earrings. She added a fashion ring to her look.

Fans celebrate McBrown's new age

Since flooding her socials with multiple photographs to celebrate her big day, fans continue to reach out to shower her with best wishes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Adutwumwaa__d stated:

Happy birthday, queen.

Dedebills commented:

Stunning, happy birthday, mama.

Cutie_.stern said:

Happy birthday.

Selinaquarmwilliams reacted:

Happy birthday, empress.

Mzzyafriyie commented:

You look younger because your spirit is pure. Live forever. Happy birthday.

Prettyrams9 posted:

Happy happy birthday, ma'am. I wish you long life, prosperity, and many more years to come in good health.

Boakyenorita stated:

Happy birthday, ma.

Misslionelcurrie commented:

Happy birthday gorgeous; you are loved greatly.

Yvonne_del posted:

Happy birthday, queen.

Love_tracey_boakye commented:

You are blessed beyond measure, mummy.

Ghana_cardinal commented:

Happy birthday sweetheart.

Deborah.lomo commented:

Wishing u a fabulous birthday.

NanaYaa posted:

Queen forever, happy birthday, dear.

Mercymarfo commented:

Happy birthday, queen.

Tracey Boakye celebrates her daughter's 3rd birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Tracey Boakye marked her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartwarming message and beautiful photos.

The Ghanaian movie personality and producer delivered the stunning images on her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter's new milestone on Saturday.

In the eye-catching birthday photos, the child looked like a flawless Barbie in her African attire.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh