Ibrahim Mahama shared a video of him flying his plane together with friends.

He said he would love to give five people the chance to fly in his plane and disclosed the travel destinations

Many people in the comment section shared why they should be a part of the lucky five

The founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenous-owned mining company, Ibrahim Mahama, flew his plane, in a video, and requested to have his fans join him on an expedition.

Ibrahim Mahama flies a plane in the video

Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama shared a video of him flying his plane on his Instagram page.

In the caption, Ibrahim Mahama stated that he would give five of his fervent fans the opportunity to join him as he flies them around town on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

I feel like piloting my plane again this weekend; I need 5 people to join me Who is coming along??✈️✈️ Where are we going ….

Below are the travel destinations Ibrahim Mahama would be flying to and fro if one decides to join his flight:

1. Accra to Tamale

2. Accra to Kumasi

3. Accra to Tadi

4. Accra to London

5. Accra to Amsterdam

6. Accra to Atlanta

7. Accra to Miami

8. Accra to LA

9. Accra to Paris

10. Accra to DC

Video of Ibrahim Mahama flying his plane with friends.

Ghanaians react to Ibrahim Mahama's message on Instagram

Many of Ibrahim Mahama's fans were overjoyed when he announced that he would choose five lucky fans to join him on his plane as they toured cities in the country and Europe.

_.augustineetornam_ said:

When the jet is yours skiiirrr

semiam1 said:

I’ll be your F.O or/ and probably your engineer

amgtgs_thegipestory

I know I can’t convince you ,I know I don’t deserve this, but I would like to trip with you, sir

baronjnr said:

Accra to DC. When I get there, don’t worry about bringing me back. I will sort myself out

asppaajamaica said:

Sunyani to Miami, I please

s.e.na_ said:

Meeee Sir. I want to go to Takoradi, it will be my first ever experience on a plane

iam_poka said:

Accra to Paris am available

precious__beauty_care said:

Accra to Tamale: I have never been there before but would like to visit there one day

everythinggh233 said:

I’m here, sir. Sorry, I started packing before replying. All done!

yerenkyim20 said:

Please, I have never in my life sat on a plane. Please, I want to go from Accra to London. Thank you

