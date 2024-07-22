Talented Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch impressed many people with her French accent when she did the viral 12345678 challenge

She hinted that not many people did the challenge in other languages apart from English, so she chose to do hers in French

The video put smiles on the faces of many of her followers as they cheered her in the comments

American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, stunned many people when she spoke French in a video.

DJ Switch spoke French in a video

The 2017 Talented Kids winner noted that she had seen so many people do the change in English. However, she wanted to try it in a different language, French.

With the beat playing in the background, DJ Switch, who schools in the US, mentioned the numbers to the tune of the beat without making errors.

Meanwhile, the famous young DJ is not the only one who jumped on the challenge and shared the video on her TikTok page.

Onua TV presenter and TikToker Felicia Osei did the challenge, and her funny reaction after getting it right got many people laughing hard.

Below is a video of DJ Switch doing the numbers challenge in French:

Reactions to the video

Many people were impressed with DJ Switch's French proficiency and applauded her in the comment section. Others also criticised the pronunciation of the numbers in the video.

Below are the reactions:

–Khyzz said:

"Am I the only one seeing Afronita in her?"

Selasie2468 said:

"Cinq is now song eiii"

DJ Switch Ghana · Creator said:

"For those wondering about the pronunciation of the numbers, I think they differ depending on dialect. Just like how some English words are pronounced differently based on the speaker.Thanks though"

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said:

"is it conq or cinqbe careful "

Rhodicious said:

"You are looking like Baby Maxine ❤️"

DJ Switch buys a GH¢45k DJ set, unboxes it

YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch, in a video, was all joy when she unboxed a new Pioneer OPUS-QUAD DJ set, which cost $3,199, which is equivalent to over GH¢45k.

The young lady in the video slowly ripped apart the package and showed her social media followers the beautiful equipment.

The OPUS-QUAD came in a matt black finish, which had DJ Switch in disbelief as she admired the gorgeousness of the machine.

