An aunt of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger's comments about Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah.

Shatta Wale's aunt blasts Afia Schwarzenegger

In a video posted on social media by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale's aunt warned Afia Schwarzenegger against insulting Shatta Wale's mother.

She stated that Afia Schwarzenegger has no moral right to insult Madam Elsie as she is the one who gave birth to her friend, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale's aunt added that Afia Schwarzenegger is not as good a friend to Shatta Wale as she claims to be, as a good friend would not go on social media and insult her friend's mother.

She opined that Afia Schwarzenegger should have called Shatta Wale and Madam Elsie to try to resolve their issues instead of insulting his mother in the video she recorded.

She said,

"If you were Shatta Wale's friend, you would never disrespect his mother. You are not his friend. If you loved Shatta Wale as you claimed, you would not have disrespected his mother as you did. You should have called Shatta Wale and his mother to help settle their issue."

Shatta Wale's aunt further advised Afia to be careful with her actions as she could experience similar treatments from her children when she is old and feeble.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's aunt's comments in the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's aunt's criticisms of Afia Schwarzenegger.

@jboachi58 commented:

"How can u insult ur friend’s mother even when she’s wrong..ahh 3y3 bad lie koraa"

@tishani.me commented:

"Listening to this woman this morning has changed my thoughts about someone I wanted to deal with dramatically. Thank you."

@nancy_ofori commented:

"Such a wise lady"

bbbry1234 commented:

"I don't blame Afia; I blame Shatta. He should call Afia to order even if he doesn't want to have anything to do with the mother. He shouldn't allow Afia, of all people, to disrespect her and everyone else. A good friend wouldn't do what Afia did."

