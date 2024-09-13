Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's photo of him sitting on money bundles in the comfort of his living room went viral on social media

The money bundles in the photo were correctly arranged, making it comfortable enough for him to sit on

His fans bragged about him being wealthy, while others were unhappy about him flaunting his wealth on social media

Celebrated dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many people on social media talking when a photo of him flaunting bundles of money surfaced online.

Image Credit: @shatta Walenima and @shatta_bandle

Shatta Wale flaunts cash

In the viral picture posted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GhKwaku, Shatta Wale was seated on money bundles arranged on a black-and-white fur carpet in what looked like a living room.

The dancehall musician who recently ventured into real estate kept a straight and serious face while looking through his iPhone Pro Max smartphone.

The On God hitmaker kept it casual and comfy, wearing only shorts and black and white slippers. His hair was dyed blonde, with the sides neatly trimmed and styled with zigzag designs.

Shatta Wale's viral photo.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's viral photo

The video got many social media talking about Shatta Wale's wealth. Some fans wondered why he flaunted so much money in the photo, as they hinted that they were of smaller denominations.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the viral photo:

pure_heart777 said:

"Five cedis king😂😂"

itsthaworld3 said:

"Concert..10 and 5 cedis note.🤣😂"

lil_uptown_ said:

"Haters will say 5 cedis, meanwhile ur artist dey share 100 cedis give 60,000 people 😂"

director_h20 said:

"This is currency abuse in my country 🇳🇬"

jaydenkwans said:

"Attention seeking Shatta! Believe me when I say this doesn’t prove a man wealth, it’s a cry for attention!"

rudmerchgh said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 This is the true definition of y3te sika so nso 3komedi y3n! 😂😂😂💯✊🏿💯"

jacquahboutique.ja said:

"Grown man acting like little boy seeking attention."

