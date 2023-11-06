Real Madrid's midfielder, Aurelian Tchouaméni is a new fan of Ghanaian singer, Gyakie's song "Something"

The footballer posted a video of himself listening to the song on his Instagram stories, tagging Gyakie's account

Gyakie's reaction to Tchouaméni's video playing her song has caused a stir among netizens, especially Madrid fans

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie has welcomed a new sports celebrity as part of her growing fanbase across the globe.

French and Real Madrid footballer, Aurelian Tchouaméniwas seen on Instagram, enjoying Gyakie's 2022-released hit single "Something".

Gyakie reacted to her new celebrity fan with a post on X, which has garnered significant traction from Real Madrid fans online.

Tchoameni Jams to GYakie's "Something" Photo Source: Instagram/Gyakie, Instagram/Tchouaméni

Gyakie gets a new football celebrity as a fan

Ghana's 23-year-old singer, Gyakie has registered a lot of global strides in her very young career, becoming the first African singer to join Spotify's EQUAL program.

The singer seems to be a fan favourite for football celebrities. Earlier this year, she was spotted with former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard.

Gyakie took to Twitter to acknowledge her new fan Aurelian Tchouaméni's gesture saying,

i might just move to Real Madrid only because Aurelien Tchouaméni Is banging Something on his IG story rn.

The post has excited many netizens who can't wait for Gyakie to follow through on her decision to become a Real Madrid supporter.

Netizens react as Gyakie welcomes Tchouaméni into her fandom

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens who are excited by Tchouaméni jamming to Gyakie's song "Something."

@imbrakoby said

Welcome to the biggest club in the world. My name is Efo Edem. I’m currently Ghana’s biggest madrid supporter. I could show you around

@AckahJoachim said:

Yh you must you are the best so you must be in the best team in the world

@khofi_ranking said

Join the winning team

@24hourguy said

Something di33 ebi correct tune oo. Not suprised at all

Gyakie crosses the 50 million milestone on YouTube

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie has unlocked a new YouTube milestone after her hit single "Forever" crossed 50 million views.

YEN.com.gh talked to a music critic, who opined that was undoubtedly at the pinnacle when it came to the new crop of female acts in the country.

