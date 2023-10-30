Agya Koo Storms Adum With Megaphone Campaigning For Kennedy Agyapong Ahead Of Upcoming Primaries
- Actor and musician, Agya Koo has thrown all his chips behind political aspirant Kennedy Agyapong
- He was spotted at Adum, rallying citizens to charge their relations who are eligible to vote in the upcoming primaries to do so in the aspirant's favour
- The actor's political activity continues to garner significant reactions from netizens, as they fear he may not get to enjoy the fruits of his labour
Ghanaian veteran actor and musician, Alex Adu Kofi, popularly known as Agya Koo was spotted at Adum, Kumasi campaigning for Hon Kennedy Agyapong.
This weekend, the party goes to the poll for delegates to choose a worthy party leader in the 2024 general elections.
In a video sighted by Yen.com.gh, the actor and musician begged the citizens present in the Adum commercial area to charge delegates they know to vote for Hon Kennedy Agyapong.
Agya Koo goes all in for Kennedy Agyapong
Politics and entertainment often go hand in hand even though the entertainment industry has a lot of sour cases where entertainers have ended up with a shorter end of the stick.
Even so, Agya Koo continues to be a vocal supporter of the NPP not fearing the implications for his career.
A few months ago, the actor released a soundtrack endorsing Kennedy Agyapong, shortly after he announced his candidacy.
Netizens react to Agya Koo's campaign activity in Adum
Netizens react as Agya Koo stormed Adum with a megaphone to protest for Kennedy Agyapong ahead of this Saturday's primaries.
trayy__ciee said
Twene Jonas getting ready to come live
kris_louisa_scany said
The man is aiming to build a castle next but enfa
michaelagyei2080 said
not even a single person over there is a delegate so he’s just wasting his time lol
stillkingz's said
Twene Jonas bout to have a FIELD DAY
efo_lucas's said
Agya Koo…. I’m still flabbergasted by his association with (and becoming one of ) the cobras!
brimag_cosmetics said
Are the delegates in Adum?
gbevu_n09 said
Later Ken go insult am say he be hungry man
Agya Koo's new mansion goes viral
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported on Agya Koo's mansion as a video of the majestic property resurfaced online.
With the mansion's opulent and sophisticated architecture, many netizens couldn't believe that Agya Koo was the owner of the property even after he posted it on social media and confirmed that it took him 16 years to build.
Source: YEN.com.gh