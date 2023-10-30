Actor and musician, Agya Koo has thrown all his chips behind political aspirant Kennedy Agyapong

He was spotted at Adum, rallying citizens to charge their relations who are eligible to vote in the upcoming primaries to do so in the aspirant's favour

The actor's political activity continues to garner significant reactions from netizens, as they fear he may not get to enjoy the fruits of his labour

Ghanaian veteran actor and musician, Alex Adu Kofi, popularly known as Agya Koo was spotted at Adum, Kumasi campaigning for Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

This weekend, the party goes to the poll for delegates to choose a worthy party leader in the 2024 general elections.

In a video sighted by Yen.com.gh, the actor and musician begged the citizens present in the Adum commercial area to charge delegates they know to vote for Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

Agya Koo storms Adum to campaign for Kennedy Agyapong Photo Source: Instagram/realagyakoo, Twitter/Utvghana

Agya Koo goes all in for Kennedy Agyapong

Politics and entertainment often go hand in hand even though the entertainment industry has a lot of sour cases where entertainers have ended up with a shorter end of the stick.

Even so, Agya Koo continues to be a vocal supporter of the NPP not fearing the implications for his career.

A few months ago, the actor released a soundtrack endorsing Kennedy Agyapong, shortly after he announced his candidacy.

Netizens react to Agya Koo's campaign activity in Adum

Netizens react as Agya Koo stormed Adum with a megaphone to protest for Kennedy Agyapong ahead of this Saturday's primaries.

trayy__ciee said

Twene Jonas getting ready to come live

kris_louisa_scany said

The man is aiming to build a castle next but enfa

michaelagyei2080 said

not even a single person over there is a delegate so he’s just wasting his time lol

stillkingz's said

Twene Jonas bout to have a FIELD DAY

efo_lucas's said

Agya Koo…. I’m still flabbergasted by his association with (and becoming one of ) the cobras!

brimag_cosmetics said

Are the delegates in Adum?

gbevu_n09 said

Later Ken go insult am say he be hungry man

Agya Koo's new mansion goes viral

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported on Agya Koo's mansion as a video of the majestic property resurfaced online.

With the mansion's opulent and sophisticated architecture, many netizens couldn't believe that Agya Koo was the owner of the property even after he posted it on social media and confirmed that it took him 16 years to build.

Source: YEN.com.gh