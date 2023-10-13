Emelia Brobbey, after recently moving to the US, met the wife of former Black Star captain Asamoah Gyan in a video

The actress was overjoyed to meet Gifty, who had her two adorable kids in her company

Emelia and Gifty took photos and caught up on old times, to the delight of many netizens who watched the video shared by Emelia on TikTok

Popular Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey, who recently moved to the United States, had an unexpected encounter with Gifty, the wife of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan. The reunion was captured in a video that quickly went viral, leaving fans and netizens filled with joy.

Emelia, who has been actively sharing her life journey in the US on social media, came across Gifty during one of her outings. Gifty, accompanied by her two adorable children, was instantly recognised by Emelia, who showed her excitement as she embraced Gifty.

The actress could not contain her excitement as she met Gifty. The two women, with their shared history, had a lot to catch up on, and they did just that.

The presence of Gifty's two adorable children made the encounter more beautiful. The kids were also thrilled by the meeting, creating an atmosphere of joy. Emelia, Gifty, and the children spent time together, taking photos and strolling through the streets.

Emelia Brobbey and Gifty Gyan, warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lindayaadwomor commented:

This is what we call marriage material. Asamoah is blessed. Greetings Emilia

Abena Nhyira said:

Asamoah Gyan’s wife is soo beautiful and friendly

danielrichmond reacted:

this woman anytime i see her am happy i love her too much

nanaabasika650sika said:

hew ne f3 I'm imagine.. like me and my children vibes

When Emelia Brobbey touche down in USA

In a related story, Emelia Brobbey shared a video on TikTok of her as she arrived in the USA and thanked God for finally getting to the land of the free.

In the caption of the video, the esteemed Kumawood actress wrote, "From Kumasi to Accra to USA," with crying Emojis to show how overwhelmed she was.

In the comment section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited for the actress and said it would be their turn soon.

