Mzbel has broken her silence after a video of her son Adepa denouncing God went viral on social media

She reiterated her son's beliefs in an Instagram post, which she has deleted, and also on her Instagram stories

She advised her fans to reflect on the fact that they are gods and that there is no God

Musician and business mogul Mzbel ran to defend her son Aaron Adepa Amoah, also known as Okomfo Black, after many Ghanaians criticised the 10-year-old for denouncing God.

Mzbel defends son after many chastised him on social media

's defence comes at the back of her son Aaron Adepa Amoah's remarks in an interview about the Christian faith, creation and other matters.

According to Adepa, he does not believe human beings were created by God but through Science and by humans.

In a post that Mzbel made on her Instagram page, @mzbeldaily, which has since been deleted, she wrote:

“YES! We don't believe in the existence of an Almighty God because we know that everything or anything that has life, no matter how big or small, is a God; that is why when we pour libation (Pray), we acknowledge and honour all those energies (God). Our ancestors are dead, but their blood and spirit run through us; we are their DNA, so we honour them too.”

Mzbel also advised her millions of Instagram followers to probe themselves about faith and religion in solitude and calmness and that the answers will come to them, noting that all humans are gods.

Below is a post by Mzbel on her Instagram Stories about comments her son made about not believing in God.

Mzbel's 10-year-old son shuns God in video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel's 10-year-old son sparked a debate on social media when he stated that he does not believe in God but rather in ancestors.

He said he pours libation while praying to his ancestors and speaking about creation. He noted that God did not create mankind, but rather, it was through Science.

He stated that God had not done anything for him but hailed his mother, Mzbel, for catering for him and paying his fees, among other things.

