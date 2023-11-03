Nana Ama McBrown has led her McBrown's Kitchen and McBrown Foundation team to Abgetikpo in the Volta region

The team went with numerous relief items from sponsors to be donated to the community after it was affected by the unfortunate Akosombo Dam spillage incident

Nana Ama McBrown went further to cook for the victims, attracting significant cheers from netizens

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has led a delegation from her McBrown's Kitchen Show and McBrown Foundation for a donation in the Volta region.

The team led by Nana Ama McBrown moved from Accra to Abgetikpo in the Volta Region, after the community was hit by the unfortunate spillage incident of the Akosombo Dam.

The team went with relief items from sponsors affiliated with the show, however, Nana Ama McBrown's decision to cook for the victims has impressed netizens the more.

Nana Ama McBrown and her team cooking for victims of Akosombo Dam spillage. Photo source: Instagram/KobbyKyeiNewslive

Nana Ama McBrown cooks for Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Earlier this year, Nana Ama McBrown left UTV to Media general carrying along her flagship McBrown Kitchen show which now airs on Onua TV.

Today, November 3, 2023, the actress and TV presenter, was seen in many videos shared online charging up her staff as they were underway to the community.

In one of the videos, Nana Ama McBrown was spotted stirring several large pots of food, as the McBrown kitchen team prepared to fete the victims of the affected community.

Netizens react as Nana Ama McBrown cooks for Akosombo Spillage victims

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from netizens who have been stricken by Nana Ama McBrown's gesture towards the Akosombo victims in Abgetikpo.

iammichaelmartinmensah remarked

Nana Ama McBrown for President

sunday_trey said

Yaanom won’t post this but nanka 3y3 ayi aa hweeem… trending with ridiculous caption

um.di.de opined

This woman is the epitome of strength and grace❤️‍.Do you Mama

albyablord exclaimed

I WILL VOTE FOR THIS WOMAN TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF GHANA

Source: YEN.com.gh