Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that Ghanaians should anticipate a memoir about her life.

Nana Ama McBrown is set to release a new book

In an , told Andy Dosty that the memoir would be available in various forms, such as audiovisuals, books, and so much more.

This revelation came about when CharterHouse PRO Robert Klah, on the same show, wondered why she had not released a book about her life like her other colleague actors, and Adjetey Annan, who released theirs in 2023.

In response to this statement, Mrs McBrown Mensah revealed that she is currently working on a book, as well as other mediums through which her story will be told.

The Onua Showtime host stated that the project has been in force for about two years, adding that media personalities George Quaye and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo have been helping bring it to life.

“It’s coming. I am doing something like that. I am documenting everything in a book, audiovisual, and many more. Goerge Quaye and I are doing something about it. We started about two years ago. Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is also helping me on the project,” she disclosed.

Meanwhile, when The Empress releases the autobiography, it will add her to the list of Ghanaian celebrities who have documented their life story.

Nana Ama McBrown's full interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty.

McBrown refuses to comment on Yvonne Nelson's memoir

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown blocked questions about Yvonne Nelson's memoir from a journalist on the red carpet of Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana movie premiere.

Mrs McBrown Mensah pointed out that Yvonne Nelson's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, was not the reason for their gathering.

