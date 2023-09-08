Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, is making smart move moves as he ventures into real estate

The proud father of two and a University of Ghana graduate is a serial entrepreneur, and he has now joined the list of celebrities who are into commercial real estate

Some social media users have congratulated the hardworking blogger with an elegant fashion sense

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix has ventured into real estate as he unveils his new apartment for rent in Kasoa, on the Accra-Cape Coast road.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shows off his new house in Kasoa. Photo credit: @zionfelix

The YouTuber, who owns plush mansions in Accra and Kumasi, is among the wealthiest media personalities in Ghana now.

In an exclusive tour of the fully furnished self-contained house, Zionfelix gave a list of benefits that prospective clients will enjoy, from free WiFi to a spacious compound to organise parties.

The apartment has a master bedroom, a well-fitted kitchen, a dining area and a living room with quality furniture and fittings.

Watch the video below:

Ayisha Modi and others congratulate Zionfelix after he unveiled his new apartment

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Congratulations bro

poku_waa35 stated:

I like business-minded people like this with vision. Congratulations!!!

william_.addo stated:

I get happy when I see people invest in buildings and properties. Well done, senior

parlo_official stated:

What if one wants to buy it?

Skbeatzrecordsofficial stated:

This is wonderful

Richard Dangmor stated:

A smart move Zion. God bless you.

Hubaida Ahmed stated:

Good job, brother. My God, continue to shower his blessing to you.

