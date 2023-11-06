DJ Switch, in a video, could be seen getting cosy and hanging out with content creator Allo Danny

In the video, the adorable pair were spotted wearing broad smiles, with Allo Danny even carrying DJ Switch at one point

In the comment section of the video, many curious Ghanaians were eager to find out if the pair were dating

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, in a TikTok video, was spotted getting cosy and hanging out with well-known content creator Allo Danny. The video has sent fans and followers into a frenzy, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The video captured the two young celebrities enjoying each other's company. DJ Switch and Allo Danny appeared to be in a very happy mood, wearing big smiles throughout their time together. At one point in the video, Allo Danny was seen playfully carrying DJ Switch, which showed how close they were.

Many curious Ghanaians flocked to the comments section of the video, which was shared by Allo Dany, expressing their eagerness to find out if DJ Switch and the dancer were more than just friends.

DJ Switch and Allo Danny spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BHÏMBHØČŁÃHT DËMŒÑ ŠØJ said:

No wedding but bride has been carried already

Bryant Morgan commented:

Rydee allo don start dey carry dj switch for hands yi de3 se ma plans couldn't come through oo

tentops commented:

I like ur friendship ....kindly protect her

Oheneba kojo reactions

Allo is doing catch dem young and u shall go to nsawam

Stedonco said:

We no want any storybook ooo dj switch

DJ Switch dancing with Dancegod Loyd

In another story, DJ Switch, in a viral video, danced with popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd and showed off her dance moves.

However, most Ghanaians were more focused on DJ Switch's immense growth than her dance moves as they marvelled at how quickly she had aged.

Many questioned how DJ Switch, who used to be tiny when she first came into the limelight through TV3's Talented Kidz show.

