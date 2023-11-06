Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan lost his mother after she was involved in a tragic car accident in 2012

Marking 11 years after her mother's passing, the Ghanaian footballer has authored an emotional post online dedicated to her blessed memory

The post has gotten a lot of sympathy from many of the footballer's fans and other netizens, especially following the footballer's recent divorce case

Renowned Ghanaian footballer and former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has penned a heartfelt message to his late mother.

Today, November 6, 2023, marks exactly 11 years since, the player's mother, Madam Cecilia Love Amoako, passed away.

The player shared a carousel with his mother's photos and moments from the funeral, adding an emotional note from him and his entire family.

Asamoah Gyan marks the 11th anniversary of his mother's passing Source: Instagram: AsamoahGyan3

Asamoah Gyan thanks her late mother for her guidance

According to , he was in camp with the United Arab Emirates' top flight Al Ain, when he received the devastating news that his at the Teachers' Hall in Accra.

The 61-year-old woman and former headmistress of St Andrews Primary School was later pronounced dead after being rushed to the Ridge Hospital.

Today being exactly 11 years since the tragic incident, the Ghanaian striker who recently drew the curtains down on his dramatic divorce case took to Instagram saying:

"You left us exactly this day (6th November )mum broken heart . I always prayed that you should guide me wherever you are. Now everything has fallen in place exactly around this time. You have really answered my prayers. Wooooow , thank you soo much mum. You will forever be in our hearts ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Netizens sympathise with Asamoah Gyan as he marks his late mum's anniversary online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Asamoah Gyan's fans as they sympathised with the player.

adwoa1860 said

My headmistress such a brave woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️

nanaboateng99 said

We can feel her presence through all your achievements .Rest Well Mum

ohenebabuzztv said

Awww mommy rest well she was our headmistress St. Andrew primary sch.

mg_nana_y_osei said

Sorry bro …. I was admitted at Ridge hospital when they brought ur late mum there

