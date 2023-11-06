Ghana's new jersey design from PUMA is something that supporters can wear with pride to show their team spirit

In addition to showcasing the vivid colours of the Ghana flag, the latest design from the German sportswear brand also honours the nation's rich history

Many social media users have praised the creative team for improving upon the last design

Ghana Black Stars official kits sponsor Puma has launched the new fans wear kit ahead of Ghana’s Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros later this month.

The captain of the senior national team, Dede Ayew, Westham's Mohammed Kudus, Baba Iddrisu, Antoine Semenyo and other Ghanaian professional players wore the kits with elegance and classy for the viral photoshoot.

Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus and Dede Ayew look dapper in Black Stars fanwear kit. @pumaofficial

Source: Instagram

Ghana flag's predominantly red, yellow, and green colours are featured throughout the fanwear line, which has a variety of patterns and styles.

The elaborate kente patterns also depict Ghana's rich heritage and showcase the country's brilliant colours. The kente strips show the people's strength and symbolize Ghana's customs and culture.

Check out the photos below;

Black Stars celebrates Abele Pele's birthday

Former Ghanaian international footballer and three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Ayew Pele celebrated his birthday on November 5, 2023.

Photos of the football legend rocking jerseys from difficult clubs were posted on the official

Some social media users have commented on the new Black Stars fanwear kit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

darkcuteboy_ stated:

Looks good

ne_champ stated:

You see the way they take time to do this nice kit to win every game.

iamosagyefonuel_ink stated:

The last slide can be used as the main jersey

ama_darkoa20 stated:

I think they got inspiration from our kente buh, then We must reject this uniform

obeng_james1 stated:

Not nice

Enxopet stated:

We need to move to Nike or Adidas

_tunchi.hero_1 stated:

Puma ‼️

Lyfstylenanabee stated:

3tan paaa oo

nana_spy7 stated:

It looks like a Senegal thing

official_odikro stated:

This thing, hmm, no comment

ginzys_pet_shop stated:

Very Beautiful

Buzzynewsgh stated:

Too Much yellow makes it Abochi

Source: YEN.com.gh