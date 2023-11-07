Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma, has been installed as the new Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful

She was captured in Accra and transported to Gomoa Amanaful by some elders, as the town's customs demand

A host of renowned Ghanaian personalities, including TV presenter Oheneyere Gifty Anti, attended her enstoolment ceremony

Businesswoman Mrs Miracle Adoma is now the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, a town in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

She was captured in Accra by a team assigned by elders of the town and carried for all to see and know, as the town's customs demand.

Mrs Miracle Adoma, who is the wife of celebrated broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, will now be known by her traditional title, Nana Eturba I, after all traditional rites were performed.

Kofi Adoma's wife enstooled as Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful

Gifty Anti and more grace the enstoolment ceremony of Nana Eturba I

A royal ceremony was held to install the new Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, Nana Eturba I.

The ceremony was witnessed by hundreds of people, including her husband, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who is the director of News at Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and CEO of Kofi TV.

Earlier, Kofi Adoma congratulated his wife with a post on Facebook. Following her wife's new royal duty, the broadcaster said he had rescinded his decision to keep their relationship under wraps.

Renowned media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, who recently dismissed rumours of her separation from Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, was also in attendance at the ceremony of Nana Eturba I.

Gifty Anti greets Nana Eturba I

Also in attendance were Kofi Akpaloo, the political leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana and ASP Mrs Beatrice Sintim-Koree from The Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Mankessim Divisional Command.

According to an exclusive account from Nana Eturba I's camp, a coronation event was in the offing, scheduled for August 2024, to seal her status as the new Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful.

