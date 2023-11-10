A video of Akwasi Boadi, alias Akrobeto, training on a pitch in Accra has surfaced on the internet

The actor and TV presenter is said to be preparing ahead of a match between his Despte Media and the East Legon Executive Fitness Club

Netizens have shared their reactions after seeing the video of the 60-year-old TV presenter in action

Ghanaian comedian and actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has been training ahead of an upcoming football match.

The game will be between the East Legon Executive Fitness Club and Despite Media, the parent company of UTV, where he works as a broadcaster.

Video of Akrobeto's training stint has triggered scores of netizens to react, as they countdown to the D-day of the football fixture.

Akrobeto trains ahead of a soccer game Photo source: Instagram/Akrobetoofficial, Instagram/Utvghana

Source: Instagram

Akrobeto shows off his soccer skills on the pitch

Aside from his movies, Akrobeto is known for his comedic TV presenting skills, especially when he is on his famous program, Real News, where he has interviewed the likes of Chelsea's Ryan Bertrand and other personalities from Liverpool.

The 60-year-old has had several viral moments when portions of the program of him reading football updates were published.

Many netizens are expecting to see these skills translate to the pitch ahead of the highly anticipated fixture with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club on December 1, 2023.

Watch the video of Akrobeto's skills on the pitch below:

Netizens react to Akrobeto's footwork on the pitch

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as the renowned Akrobeto hit the pitch to train.

sirmark23 exclaimed:

He’s the only player on the pitch “who knows tomorrow “

august_kobby_black wrote:

wate afa so

celebs1993 added:

Who gave him the no.10 tweaaaa

sauceboygh exclaimed:

Senior player

Akrobeto battles Trevor Noah and others nominated for TV Presenter of the Year award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UTV's Akrobeto had been nominated for the upcoming My Africa Influence Awards in the Best TV Presenter of the Year category.

The 60-year-old Ghanaian will face off with South Africa's Trevor Noah, Nigeria's Ebuka and several others for the award.

