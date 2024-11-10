Salinko and his new wife Lydia tied the knot in a plush wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 9, 2024

Beautiful moments from the wedding were captured in many videos which have surfaced on social media

Many fans have thronged to social media to congratulate Salinko and Lydia on their successful and beautiful union

Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko, married his new bride on Saturday, November 9, 2024, two years after his first marriage to Nancy Owusu fell apart.

Kumawood actor Salinko marries his new bride Lydia in a plush white wedding. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom and @salinko_official

The former Progressive People's Party (PPP) parliamentary candidate and his new wife officially married in a plush white wedding ceremony at the Ascension Methodist Church in Haatso, Accra, a day after their traditional marriage.

Videos of some of the beautiful moments from Salinko's plush wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Salinko weds bride in plush white wedding

A series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the beautiful bride Lydia's arrival at the church for the wedding. She was accompanied by her father, who held her hand as part of the marriage customs.

Comic actor Don Little, who played the role of Salinko's best man at the wedding, also led the way as the bride-to-be made her way to the altar to meet her husband.

After exchanging their vows at the church ceremony, the newlyweds went to the reception service, where they cut their wedding cake along with their family members while the pyrotechnics went off.

Actor Salinko and Lydia were later spotted showcasing their dance moves with Don Little, where some wedding guests sprayed cash on the couple as they celebrated their new union.

Watch the videos below:

Fans congratulate Salinko and his wife

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Angela Collins commented:

"Congratulations Salinko and Lydia 🥰🥰🥰🥰 God bless your beautiful union."

OWOAHENE said:

"🥰🥰🥰God bless this union. So beautiful."

Afia said:

"Awww, nice congratulations to my Ascension Methodist suwma leader sister Lydia 🥰❤️🙏."

Ewuraba commented:

"So Salinko is handsome like this aa? Oh nice. Congratulations to him and his wife😊😊."

awra099 said:

"I can't stop watching it. They look adorable together. Congratulations to them."

Salinko's ex-wife remarries after their divorce

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Salinko's ex-wife Nancy Owusu remarried in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony followed by a posh white wedding.

The Kumawood actor's ex-wife shared photos of the plush ceremony on her social media handles.

Beatrice Owusu also shared a video to thank her wedding guests and those who supported her marriage.

