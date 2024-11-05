Kwaku Manu, in an interview, spoke about businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck

The comic actor shared that Dr Osei Kwame Despite informed him he had ordered for the car after he saw him with one

Kwaku Manu claimed the businessman was the first African to purchase the car before other notable personalities

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu praised businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite for purchasing a brand-new 2024 Tesla Cybertruck.

The famous multi-millionaire recently courted attention on social media after he was spotted cruising in the vehicle at the funeral of oil and gas tycoon Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban's late mother, Mrs Leticia Amoa-Abban.

Kwaku Manu hails Osei Kwame Despite

In a recent interview with Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, Kwaku Manu shared that Dr Osei Kwame Despite informed him he had ordered a Tesla Cybertruck when he saw him driving one during his trip to the US some few months ago.

The Kumawood actor said he was informed that the car cost an estimated $100k, excluding the shipping fee, after enquiring from some US dealerships.

Kwaku Manu noted that the total cost of the car, including the shipping and clearing fees, could amount to a whopping GH₵ 160 million.

He said:

"He told me he had placed an order for a Cybertruck when he saw me driving one. The car arrived a week later. I was initially told the price was $100k before clearing it in Ghana. That was what I heard. It would cost you around GH₵ 160 million after clearing the car from the port."

The comic actor, who recently cast his four kids in a movie, noted that Dr Osei Kwame Despite placed an order for the car immediately after the Tesla company started manufacturing the Cybertruck.

Kwaku Manu claimed that the Despite Group of Companies owner was the first African to purchase the car before other notable personalities in the continent purchased theirs.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

Kwaku Manu's comments about Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla Cybertruck triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Akwasi Success commented:

"I think 100,000 dollars 💸 is not expensive."

Kwame Smith said:

"That car is not nice like the Bugatti."

Gob3 commented:

"Kwaku, it is very true paa. It was on the sea then."

nanakwabenapoku said:

"Cybertruck is not an expensive car. Every hardworking person can buy some only if the person likes it."

Brews commented:

"$100,000 is soo cool🥰."

Kwaku Manu laments high import duties

In another story by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu lamented the high charges Ghanaians must pay before clearing their cars at the ports.

The Kumawood actor said he was informed that he would have to pay $30K to clear a BMW car he wanted to buy for $10k at an auction in the US.

