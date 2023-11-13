Adwoa Smart, in a video, was spotted at an event in the US, and she looked beautiful and youthful

Adwoa Smart was at the AH African & Jamaican Restaurant in New Jersey, USA, for singer and actor Frank Naro's birthday party

The famous actress wore an elegant black outfit and a blond wig, winning the hearts of many social media users

Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart, in a video, was spotted looking stunning at a birthday celebration in the US.

Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

The event, which took place at the AH African & Jamaican Restaurant in New Jersey, US, was the birthday party of singer and actor Frank Naro.

The video, capturing Adwoa Smart's presence at the event, was shared on Instagram by the popular blogger GH Hyper and quickly caught the attention and admiration of fans from Ghana. Social media users were quick to express their awe at the actress's beauty and youthful appearance.

Dressed in an elegant black outfit paired with a blond wig, Adwoa Smart gave off a vibe of sophistication and grace. The choice of attire showed her fashion sense and also won the hearts of many admirers. Many people were happy to see the legendary actress doing well.

Adwoa Smart wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abydiora said:

OmGod! Mummy stole the showall eyes on her!! Na car key no de3, we no go put it down da

lavieto55 reacted:

This woman needs to be rewarded by the state because of her contributions to the movie industry and also being Adwoa smart.

itzmeh_gabriel commented:

Niger music in every Ghanaian party or program saaa

rainmike_general_beauty reacted:

Now this is how you steal a show without making an effort!

Adwoa Smart sweeps restaurant abroad

In another story, veteran Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart has been seen cleaning a restaurant abroad.

In the video, she was seen exchanging words with a superior who was threatening to get her fired.

It's unclear if the actress was on set or had relocated to the US and taken a cleaning job.

Source: YEN.com.gh