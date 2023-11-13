Nana Ama McBrown, during her Onua Showtime show, opened up about how she discovered her calling and the number of things she tried

The actress revealed that she tried football, music, and other things but later discovered acting was her destiny

She made the statement while interviewing Black Sherif and noted that music was indeed the singer's calling

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, during an episode of her popular show, Onua Showtime, opened up about the different career paths she explored before realising that acting was her destined path.

Ghanaian actress McBrown Photo Source: iamamamcbrown, peacefmonline

Source: Facebook

McBrown reflected on her own experiences while she was interviewing Black Sherif. She revealed that there was a time in her life when she tried her hand at football and music. However, it was through these explorations that she eventually stumbled upon acting as her true calling.

The revelation came as part of a broader discussion on the show about identifying one's passion and purpose in life. The actress emphasised the importance of self-discovery and encouraged her audience to chase their dreams and what they know they do best.

Black Sherif and McBrown shared their experiences before stardom. Blacko recounted how he was certain about pursuing music as his primary focus after completing high school. A passionate McBrown could relate to what Black Sherif said, prompting her to also share her personal journey. The actress, in previous interviews, revealed that she drove tipper trucks at a point in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Black Sherif opens up about his fashion choices

In a related story published by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif, in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime, spoke about the importance of teamwork and his music process.

The musician shared that he coordinates with his team on everything music and even fashion, revealing that he gets his apparel from Kantamanto.

A video of the interview was shared on Onua Showtime's Instagram page, and fans in the comment section admired Black Sherif's maturity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh