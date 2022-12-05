A video of celebrated Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has surfaced online, and it has captivated the hearts of many

In the video, he was spotted rocking a jacket, trousers and a white t-shirt, with the clear glasses adding some spice to his look

The ladies have shown their affection for the Ajax midfielder as they drool over how handsome he looks in the video

Black Stars Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has turned heads on social media after he was spotted looking stylish in a trending video.

Mohammed Kudus at a bowling alley. Photo Source: @josephhaboagye

Source: Instagram

He was spotted wearing a branded white t-shirt which he covered up with a long-sleeve jeans jacket. He paired his entire look with a pair of jeans trousers.

He rocked a pair of transparent glasses to spice up his entire look. The sneakers he wore also added some style to his overall appearance for the day.

Kudus, who became the first Black Stars player to score a brace in the FIFA World Cup, was captured at the bowling area with a friend during their time in Qatar at the World Cup tournament.

Reactions as Ghanaian ladies spot Mohammed Kudus looking fly in a video

_sugarcanekofi

Best player Ghana has right now ! Period !!!

pink_shilz

Kudus be fresh man pahn oo❤️

ellah_baby_

Awwwn my baby I love you so much ❤️

ms_smallyy

My Husbby

kristengirl_

Son of the light ❤️

bigben7443

THE NEXT BLACK STARS CAPTAIN

vickypartey2 said:

My love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

_.agyei_waa

He’s so cute

lizzy_akos

Still bae

ellen39983 said:

Awww my crush❤️❤️❤️ man of the match

