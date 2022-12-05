Kudus: Video Of Black Stars Midfielder Slaying In Clear Glasses Gets Ladies Going Wild, Video Drops
- A video of celebrated Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has surfaced online, and it has captivated the hearts of many
- In the video, he was spotted rocking a jacket, trousers and a white t-shirt, with the clear glasses adding some spice to his look
- The ladies have shown their affection for the Ajax midfielder as they drool over how handsome he looks in the video
Black Stars Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has turned heads on social media after he was spotted looking stylish in a trending video.
He was spotted wearing a branded white t-shirt which he covered up with a long-sleeve jeans jacket. He paired his entire look with a pair of jeans trousers.
He rocked a pair of transparent glasses to spice up his entire look. The sneakers he wore also added some style to his overall appearance for the day.
Kudus, who became the first Black Stars player to score a brace in the FIFA World Cup, was captured at the bowling area with a friend during their time in Qatar at the World Cup tournament.
Reactions as Ghanaian ladies spot Mohammed Kudus looking fly in a video
_sugarcanekofi
Best player Ghana has right now ! Period !!!
pink_shilz
Kudus be fresh man pahn oo❤️
ellah_baby_
Awwwn my baby I love you so much ❤️
ms_smallyy
My Husbby
kristengirl_
Son of the light ❤️
bigben7443
THE NEXT BLACK STARS CAPTAIN
vickypartey2 said:
My love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
_.agyei_waa
He’s so cute
lizzy_akos
Still bae
ellen39983 said:
Awww my crush❤️❤️❤️ man of the match
Source: YEN.com.gh