Musician Teflon Flexx has opened up about his love life and relationship with TikTok star Sweet Apple

The musician and his girlfriend have become an enviable couple thanks to their larger-than-life online content

The musician has established that he prefers his girlfriend to take care of the relationship duties and not bother about working

Ghanaian musician Teflon Flexx has sparked a frenzy online with his take on the ideal relationship.

The musician has gained significant traction online with his playful TikTok partner, Sweet Apple.

In a recent interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Teflon Flexx established that he preferred his partner to be unemployed and focus on taking care of him.

Teflon Flexx explains why girls must not work

Speaking to Kwadwo Sheldon, Teflon Flexx argued that his partner being beautiful was enough for him.

The musician, who has worked with top stars, including Dope Nation, explained that he lived a progressive life and believed in spending on his partner to match his always-evolving lifestyle, which he flaunts on his social media page.

"If you want to work, that's fine. I'm a provider. Just be my girlfriend, and I'll take care of you," Teflon Flexx said.

Ghanaians react to Teflon Flexx's submission

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Teflon Flexx's criteria for his girlfriend.

iravel.hub said:

First sign of a finished man ‍♂️ later em money go finish and the shoddy go treat am bad then he go come outside here dey say Fear women

rebecca_dad wrote:

Ladies don't listen oooo tom! When you break up or divorce,you'll see shege banza

ya.manu_ noted:

What's professional about being a girlfriend?

lil_black.1xx remarked:

Even the sisterhood saf go vex am

rich_boy_hero commented:

Brotherhood has a meeting with you. Dm for location and time

abenaboampongmaa added:

Me praying harder for them to breakup so I take over

Okyeame Kwame sparks debate about cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning rapper Okyeame Kwame had stated that he would love his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau more if she cheated on him with someone else.

Buttressing his point, he stated that it would not bother him because it is his wife who would be disgracing herself.

