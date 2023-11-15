Adwoa Smart, in a video, was spotted eating banku and soup at a restaurant in the US by actor Frank Naro

In the video, Naro approached the actress, expressing his surprise and began to playfully tease her

The two movie stars engaged in hilarious banter, which had many social media users laughing

Renowned Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart caused a stir on social media when she was spotted enjoying a meal of banku and soup at a restaurant in the US. The encounter was made more entertaining as fellow actor Frank Naro approached the actress and was captured on camera.

In the now-viral footage, Frank Naro could not contain his surprise as he approached Adwoa Smart, who was busily enjoying her meal. The friendly interaction quickly turned into a playful exchange, with Naro light-heartedly teasing the veteran actress about her choice of food in the US.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the close friendship between the two stars. Their humorous banter had many social media users laughing in the comment section.

Adwoa Smart, despite being teased by Frank Naro seemed unfazed by the attention, embracing the playful teasing with a sweet smile.

Adwoa Smart and Frank Naro spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

FURNDECMENS LTD said:

The beef seff is longer than her

N.k commented:

The meat is bigger than her hand o

Gfa Boro Quansah reacted:

Smart always looking great jahblss

ARABIANKESH commented:

115 years still Adwoa look younger o

pualinaofosuwaa also said:

wow that's absolutely beautiful ❤️

Adwoa Smart spotted at an event

In another story, Adwoa Smart, in a video, was spotted at an event in the US, and she looked beautiful and youthful.

Adwoa Smart was at the AH African & Jamaican Restaurant in New Jersey, USA, for singer and actor Frank Naro's birthday party.

The famous actress wore an elegant black outfit and a blond wig, winning the hearts of many social media users.

