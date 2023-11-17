A curvy gobɛ seller has gone viral on TikTok after a young man took a video of her and shared it on his page

The man shared the video praising the quality of the beans, but most people were fixated on the beauty of the food vendor

In the comment section of the video, people asked for the gobɛ seller's stall location

A curvaceous gobɛ seller has come into the limelight after a video of her circulated on social media. The footage was shot by a young man who visited the gobɛ seller's stall to purchase food.

The video, posted on the young man's TikTok page, quickly gained traction as netizens were drawn to the beauty of the vendor. Praising the exceptional quality of the beans, the young man who shared the video unintentionally sparked a frenzy, with netizens expressing curiosity about the whereabouts of the plantain and beans stall.

The man revealed that the location of the gobɛ joint was Kumasi Pankrono, Roman School Park. Many folks, especially men, were eager to meet the pretty lady and purchase her beans.

Gobɛ seller sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Curvy Indomie seller goes viral

In a similar story, an interesting video of an Indomie food vendor with an eye-catching curvy stature elicited varied views.

The footage comes not long after the viral clip of a gobɛ vendor with an hourglass figure emerged on social media.

Netizens, especially men, who reacted to the recent video of the Indomie food vendor angrily asked ''Where's the nyash?”

