DJ Switch, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, excitedly jammed to Olivetheboy's Wonderboy and sang the song word for word

The young entertainer wore a black body-fitting top and jeans shorts as she danced and expressed her love for the song

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed admiration for her beauty and marvelled at how much she had grown

Popular young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch shared a video on her TikTok page showing off her dance moves.

In the video, she danced to Olivetheboy's hit song Wonderboy, singing the lyrics word for word. Her dance routine was full of energy and excitement as she showed her love for the song.

Dressed in a black body-fitting top and jeans shorts, DJ Switch's dance moves were on point as she danced to the beat. In the video, the young entertainer looked extremely excited as she jumped all over her room, and the rhythm of the song touched her soul.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for DJ Switch, noting how much she had grown and praising her beauty.

DJ Switch's growth and dance moves sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

martlyn6 said:

"I think say ur real talent be singing oo,with constant practice"

YoungBash commented:

"am happy to see you singing with your purely fired voice 🥰 I love your switch"

Martin Darlington Lord Ziggy said:

"You are growing beautifully. Enjoy Switch"

Dj Bryt Jnr wrote:

"U are making me fall for this song"

abigailamoah283 said:

"The voice alone is giving purrrrr😘❤️"

@terry jay commented:

"how come u dey grow pass me"

Source: YEN.com.gh