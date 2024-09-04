Famous Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle received GH¢20,000 from his friend and businessman Alhaji Salamu as a birthday gift

Shatta Bandle shared a screenshot of their conversation on WhatsApp, which was proof of the payment into his MoMo account

Many people admired that Shatta Bandle had generous friends, while others opined the amount was not befitting of his status

Diminutive Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, bragged about his friend giving him a huge sum of money on his birthday, September 3, 2024.

Shatta Bandle's friend gifts him money

Shatta Bandle took to his Instagram page to share a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation he had with his friend and businessman, Alhaji Salam, who gifted him on his birthday.

In their conversation, Alhaji Salamu requested the Momo number of the wealthy Ghanaian socialite so that he could send him money as a gift.

The CEO of Afro-Arab Group sent GH¢20,000, filling Shatta Bandle's heart with gratitude. The famous socialite and father of one added a picture of the business to the carousel post and wrote a lovely caption thanking him.

"Thank you 🙏 for my birthday gift 20k Alhaji Salam Afro Arab CEO @alhajisalamu," Shatta Bandle wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Below is the post Shatta Bandle shared on social media:

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's birthday gift

Many people admired the fact that Shatta Bandle had generous friends who were willing to gift him huge sums of money on his birthday.

His fans on Instagram wished they had friends like him, while others cracked jokes, saying that many people would contact him for their cut.

Below are the reactions from fans on Shatta Bandle's birthday gift.

trg_wealth said:

"Why’s the money not in billion dollars? This is a very disrespect to our billionaire 😭 and why’s a whole billionaire so happy about this small coins 🙄😭"

gucci_bagboi added:

"Do birthday give away nah 😂😂💔"

caskido18 remarked:

"So no rich Friends Abi no be u post dis tin 😂😂😂😂..U get mind to open ur yansh by urself oo😂😂😂😂"

non.chalant.9 said:

"No be small chat your man go do tonight 😂😂😂"

uthman_ssb commented:

"Shatta wey get money na him dey send money again to ,,see people like us wey need help here but it okay ,Ihappy birthday boss🔥"

djauxfire said:

"People wey go call you many 😂"

abbeyemmanuelalo said:

"Congratulations young king billionaire 💵👑🎊🎈🍾🎉"

Shatta Bandle opens up on missing teeth

YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Bandle cleared the air on his missing new teeth, which were fixed by Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Satekla.

In an interview, the diminutive Ghanaian socialite told Giovani Caleb that he had gotten a new set of teeth to prove to critics how wealthy he was.

Many people commented on the video, laughing at the responses Shatta Bandle gave during the meeting about the mystery of his missing teeth.

