Strongman has addressed claims made by Sarkodie that he still pays the musician even after he left Sarkcess music

The musician clarified that the payment Sarkodie was royalties due him from music he made while on the label and not charity

Strongman said it was money he worked for, adding that the royalties were a 50% split on a select song he did while at Sakcess Music

Strongman, in an interview, addressed the speculation surrounding his financial dealings with Sarkodie, refuting claims that the rapper was providing charity payments.

Strongman and Sarkodie Photo Source: strongmanburner, sarkodie

Source: Instagram

A peeved Strongman took a moment to clarify the nature of the financial support he receives from Sarkodie after his departure from Sarkcess Music. Contrary to public perception, the artiste emphasized that the funds he receives are not acts of benevolence but rather rightful royalties from the music he contributed during his time with Sarkcess Music.

In a candid revelation, Strongman stated,

What Sarkodie says he pays me is not a charity case. It's money I rightfully earned through the music I created while being a part of Sarkcess Music.

Strongman further explained that the financial arrangement between him and Sarkodie revolves around a 50% split of the royalties generated from specific songs he made during his tenure with Sarkcess Music. This musician tried to dispel any misconceptions about his relationship with Sarkodie.

Addressing the rumours, Strongman emphasized the importance of recognizing the distinction between charity and legitimate financial agreements.

Strongman sparks reactions, claims he is the face of GH Rap

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Strongman has expressed his opinions about the state of the rap game in a new explosive interview.

The Kumasi-based rapper believes he has earned the right to be the face of rap music in Ghana.

In a snippet of the interview shared online, Strongman subtly talked about LJ in a manner many rap fans find unsettling.

Strongman also named his top 5 rappers

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman Burner, said he is the best rapper in Ghana.

He listed his top five rappers in the country and said that Sarkodie is first on the list based on longevity.

He added that he was the best among all those he had mentioned after he was asked about his position in the top five selections he made.

Source: YEN.com.gh