Sarkodie, during an interview on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, revealed that he pays artists very well, adding that artists who left are still being paid

He mentioned that his label was one of the few labels that had a 50/50 split deal with artists despite being the one putting in the money

The rapper's comments stunned many of his fans as it came as a surprise to them that former Sarkcess Music signee Strongman previously claimed he made no money during his time on the label

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in an interview on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, opened up about his approach to compensating artists, leaving many fans astonished by his kindness. The rap icon shared that he ensures artists under his label are paid very well, even going so far as to continue payments to those who have departed.

Sarkodie shed light on his label's unique 50/50 split deal with artists, a remarkable practice considering the financial investments made by the label itself. This revelation was met with surprise and admiration from his loyal fan base.

During the interview, Sarkodie emphasized his commitment to fair treatment and respect for artists, a rare stance in the often-controversial music industry. He expressed that it was essential for artists to receive just compensation for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Sarkodie said he holds this philosophy because that is what he would have wanted if he was in that position. He also added that he did not have the luxury of a record label while coming up as an artist.

The rapper's remarks came as a shock to many due to past allegations made by one of his former signees, Strongman, who claimed that he had not earned much money during his tenure with Sarkcess Music.

