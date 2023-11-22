A throwback video of Xandy Kamel & Kaninja on the day they got married was shared by blogger Zionfelix, who interviewed them on the day

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Xandy Kamel and sports presenter Kaninja have popped up in the trends after a throwback video of their wedding day surfaced online, igniting a storm of reactions across social media. The video was shared by blogger Zionfelix.

The video has sparked reactions from many social media users who felt that Kaninja’s body language showed he was not enthused about being married. The couple recently got divorced, and there has been a lot of drama surrounding their split, with Xandy making many revelations.

The couple got married in 2020, but their marriage did not last long. Xandy Kamel announced that her marriage with Kaninja had collapsed. She revealed that Kaninja had returned to his ex-girlfriend and asked her to have extramarital affairs. Xandy Kamel also claimed that Kaninja had been badmouthing her to other people.

The throwback video of Xandy Kamel and Kaninja on their wedding day has been circulating on social media. Many social media users have been commenting on the video, with some saying that Kaninja’s body language showed he was not happy about being married. Others have been expressing their support for Xandy Kamel and criticising Kaninja for his actions.

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

millyblinksmilly reacted:

So xandy u were able to absorb his enum kankan when u were in love ? Eiiiii

_ladymerc commented:

The guys body language said it all....but I don't get it ooo.

awurama_otoo reacted:

Mef3re koraaa…I dnt knw hw I wud v handled dis if it were me

Xandy says she sponsored wedding

In another story, Actress and television personality Xandy Kamel opened up about the details of her collapsed marriage.

During an interview on The Delay Show, she discussed how she crossed paths with her ex-husband Kaninja before they married.

The former Angel TV presenter explained how she sponsored their marriage with her resources and help from loved ones.

