Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and socialite Efia Odo got cosy on the set of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast

The video was captured on September 19, 2024, when the dancehall musician was invited as a guest on the show, which Efia co-hosts with Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland

The viral video got many people talking as they questioned the friendship between Efia Odo and Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and socialite Efia Odo have proven that they are still on good terms despite past events that sought to dent their friendship.

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale get cosy on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast set in a video. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale's video

In the video, Efia Odo has her right arm wrapped around Shatta Wale's neck as she takes a selfie with him on her iPhone.

The SAFA album hitmaker noted that he was a guest on the controversial podcast Rants, Bants and Confessions as he urged fans to watch out for the episode.

In the caption of the social media post, the former Eats Avenue co-owner noted that their friendship was for life. She added a heart emoji to express her love for him.

"4life 💗," Efia Odo captioned the video on her X account.

Video of Efia Odo and Shatta Wale.

Reactions to Shatta and Efia's video

The video caused a frenzy on social media as many wondered whether there was something more to the friendship between Shatta Wale and Efia Odo.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@fourthousandvy said:

"See how Shatta dress like Danfo drivers from the 90s"

@LibesonBeatz said:

"Efia do you still want to settle?"

@yaw_devil said:

"For life is For life 🤩🫵🏾"

@sahabela said:

The settling goes to Shatta anaa?"

Shatta Wale gifts money to RBC hosts

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale gifted GH¢5 bundles to Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, who are hosts of the podcast, Rants, Bants and Confessions.

The Taking Over hitmaker was invited as a guest on the show, and his gesture melted the hearts of many social media users, who hailed him.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

