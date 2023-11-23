Ghanaian producer has expressed his frustrations against some members of the DWP Academy whom he described as fraudulent

The producer levelled some allegations at the academy's leader as they exchanged words online

Netizens weighed in on the matter as many have been struck by the academy's decision to invade Twitter

Ghanaian producer and artiste MOG Beatz took to social media to voice his discontent at the popular dance group DWP Academy.

According to the producer, DWP Academy was paid some money to deliver promotional services for his latest song, yet the terms of their agreement weren't followed to the letter.

The producer gave the leadership of the academy 24 hours to respect the terms of the agreement in full, stating his readiness to settle the issue in court.

MOG Beatz berates DWP Academy boss online. Photo source: Facebook/Quables GH, Facebook/MOGBeatz, Facebook/Afronita

Quables, leader of the DWP Academy replies MOG Beatz

The leader of the DWP Academy, popularly known as Quables, replied to MOG Beatz's post directed to him and admitted that 12 dancers were to partake in the challenge, yet one dancer failed to deliver.

The academy's leader, explaining why only 11 dancers of DWP Academy took part in the challenge instead of the agreed 12, said, "She has done the video, but it probably escaped her to post."

MOG Beatz, who is known for his aggressive rants online was not convinced by his excuse. The producer opened up in a new post, saying numerous A-List artistes have experienced similar encounters with the academy after they offer their hard-earned money.

Speaking to music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, he established that the relationship between the academy and MOG Beatz, as it stands, constitutes a breach of contract; therefore, the latter is right to voice out or take the issue to court, at best.

Netizens react to MOG Beatz and DWP Academy's online feud

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on MOG Beatz's outbursts.

@Mr_greggo said:

That's what I'm m talking about. MOG

@Khojo_Hazard25 remarked:

S3r asa. They've gotten what they wanted. They should've just stayed on TikTok with the kids

@pacify_kay exclaimed:

MoG dieee full Agenda boy ooo.Try am then see

@BRYSONHELSON advised:

Too much violence on the TL this hot afternoon dwp should just take a break at this point cos eeii

Members of the DWP Academy chastised after private videos of their dancers surface online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about sighting videos published online by some DWP Academy dancers, triggering scores of netizens to react.

The dancers were chastised by netizens, who claim the videos are merely advertising stunts to farm insights, especially on the media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Source: YEN.com.gh