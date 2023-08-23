Music producer MOG Beatz in an audio note he made on Twitter, lashed out at style influencer and fashion critic Firestick

The producer got angry at Firestick for some comments he made on a Twitter space while criticising Ghanaian artistes and making reference to MOG

MOG threw jabs at Firestick, alleging that the fashion critic was married to an old woman in the UK for the sake of papers, asking him to mind his business

Popular Ghanaian music producer MOG Beatz has let loose his frustrations towards style influencer and fashion critic Firestick. The outburst came through an audio note shared on MOG Beatz's Twitter account, capturing his strong displeasure with Firestick's recent remarks.

MOG Beatz And Style Influencer Firestick Photo Source: Firestick, M.O.G Beatz

Source: Twitter

The incident originated from a Twitter space where Firestick openly criticised Ghanaian artistes, including a reference to . Evidently, this did not sit well with the music producer. His audio note hit back with a mix of anger and frustrations, as he called out Firestick for what he perceived as unwarranted remarks.

In the heated recording, MOG Beatz did not hold back, levelling accusations against Firestick. He alleged that the fashion critic had entered into a marriage with an older woman in the UK for the primary purpose of obtaining legal residency. Urging Firestick to focus on his own affairs, MOG Beatz made it clear that he was not willing to tolerate what he saw as baseless attacks on his work and character.

MOG Beatz sparks reactions on Twitter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Dreamchaser1017 said:

Mog this morning de3 u tear chain oo cool down wae ✌ one love

SpoonySlime told him:

Don’t waste your energy on him. He feeds off this negativity

Bernard_Radi commented:

Chairman is hot this morning hahaha make you no follow firestick

King Promise's camp challenged Firestick

In an older story, King Promise's camp left Ghanaians in awe when they showed a GH₵17k receipt after popular fashion critic Fire Stick claimed his Dior outfit was fake.

The Ghanaian musician, who is known to be a lover of expensive fashion wears, recently flaunted a Dior vest on social media and had folks debating if it was original or not.

A photo of the expensive outfit's receipt has surfaced on social media, and it has left many with mixed opinions on the matter.

