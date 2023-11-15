Jay Bhad opened up about what caused fellow rapper Yaw Tog to leave the Asakaa Boys

He was disappointed in the turn of events and stated that the feud stemmed from when Yaw Tog shunned the team and chose Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur for the Sore remix

He shared fond memories from the initial stages of the20-year-oldd rapper's music career

Kumerican rapper Jay Bhad, also the poster boy of the Asakaa Movement, has debunked claims that the group had a hand in the downfall of rapper Yaw Tog's music career.

Jay Bhad speaks on Yaw Tog leaving the Asakaa Boys

Sharing his thoughts about claims that the Asakaa Boys allegedly buried Yaw Tog’s works, causing the young rapper's career to hit rock bottom, Jay Bhad said it is false.

“We have a clean mind. Nobody wishes him evil. For what?" he said.

In an interview on GH Page TV, he said that no such incident had occurred, adding that the Sore hitmaker was caught in a trap he had prepared for the group.

Jay Bhad alleged that Yaw Tog’s plans to destroy the group's image and deter them from certain opportunities blew up in his face.

He further asserted that Yaw Tog, who was once a beneficiary of the Asakaa Boys, repaid them with evil by spreading a poor narrative about them to their prospective business partners, including British rapper He Stormzy, who was featured on Yaw Tog's Sore remix.

Throwing more light on the story, he also added that when the 'Sore' song went viral, American rapper and actor Vic Mensa, Stormzy, and their team shared the song on social media.

Full interview of Jay Bhad sharing his side of the story of Yaw Tog leaving the Asakaa group.

He added that when Stormzy wanted to feature on the remix of Sore, Yaw Tog shunned the team, adding that five of the Asakaa Boys featured on the original song.

"We felt this was the moment for the team to go global. And you selected only two people (Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy) to be on it. You said you wanted O’Kenneth and me, and it felt like you had abandoned the rest. Stormzy did not come for just you.

Jay Bhad, who expressed disappointment in the turn of events, stated that early on in Yaw Tog's career, his mother did not want him to work with the group.

“He (Yaw Tog) was not permitted to go out, but we (Asakaa Boys) assured his worried mother that the group would groom him properly, take good care of him, and ensure that he was safe."

The Oh Ma Linda crooner stated that the 20-year-old rapper used to visit their trap house to dine with them and record songs for free.

He also added that City Boy was the one who coached Yaw Tog on how to use the instruments and machines in the studio.

