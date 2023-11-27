Motorola Ghana presented their newly released smartphones to Official Starter and the Makola women from his Happy Town Project

In a brief speech, the marketing team of Motorola said the purpose of their visit to the market was to support the traders

Many people applauded Motorola for putting a smile on the faces of the women

Ernest Netty well known as Official Starter and the Makola traders from his Happy Town Project received brand-new smartphones from Motorola Ghana.

Motorola Ghana presents smartphones to Makola Market women. Image Credit: @officialstarter_ and @happytownproject

Source: Instagram

Official Starter and Makola women receive smartphones from Motorola

In the video, Motorola Ghana's marketing team presented the brand-new smartphones to the market women and Official Starter.

In a speech by the marketing team, they said the purpose of the presentation was to support the mothers and traders of the Happy Town Project.

They were all smiles when the presentation was being done as they applauded and thanked the technology company for the gifts.

In the caption of the video, Official Starter who is also a Dancing With Purpose (DWP) member wrote:

Motorola got us one of their newly released smart phones for the market women. We’re very much grateful ‍❤️

Video of Motorola gifting smartphones to the Makola traders.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Makola market women getting brand-new smartphones

Many people were pleased with the radiating smiles on the faces of the Makola traders. Others also commended Motorola Ghana for gifting them smartphones ahead of the Christmas season.

@I_Am_Winter said:

Nice campaign strategy.

@FiifiStyla said:'

The mummy in front be why i always watch them. She's such a vibeee.

sylkaiwa said:

For those whom did not join earlier, go Dey feel am for body

rocstrom said:

All jokes aside this guy has a beautiful smile….. speaks more about how genuine your heart is… keep up your good works and may God bless you

om.ari6323 said:

Some of the women will start to join soon p3333

morkeh.h said:

God bless Motorola for putting smiles on our mamas

ampomah606 said:

May God bless this gentleman for helping our mother and putting a smile on their faces

Another video of Motorola presenting the smartphones to the Makola Market women.

Official Starter makes market women smile, surprises them with gold necklaces

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Official Starter, in a video, surprised the Makola market women he makes dance videos with gold necklaces at the marketplace.

In the video he shared on his TikTok page, the dancer and social media influencer went around the market putting necklaces around the women's necks.

The market women were excited by the gesture and prayed for Official Starter and blessed him.

Source: YEN.com.gh