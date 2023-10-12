The Makola market women shared how they felt after embarking on a flight to the Upper West Region for the first time

In a video, they all talked about how scared they were initially but, later on, calmed down and enjoyed the right

Many talked about how the video melted their hearts

The Makola market women shared their first flight experience in a video after travelling from Accra to the Upper West Region for a treat.

Makola market women travelling on a plane. Image Credit: @officialstarter

Source: Instagram

Makola market women shared their experiences on their first flight

In the video, the ladies shared their experiences one after the other as they smiled while talking about how they felt sitting in the aeroplane for the first time.

The first lady who spoke said she felt amazing on the flight. in her own words, she felt, "gbenze gbenze. She said:

"It was my first time, but I was not afraid. I relaxed myself, cool down, left and right," she told Official Starter.

The second lady said it was her first time sitting in a plane, and loved the experience. She noted that she was a bit scared due to the turbulence.

"I enjoyed the view. I did not want to sleep. I wanted to watch the clouds carefully because they were beautiful," she said.

Sharing her experience, the other Makola market trader said she enjoyed the flight. She noted that she was scared initially. However, she got over the fear.

The other ladies also shared their experiences, and they were all positive as they expressed their joy in flying for the first time.

Video of the Makola women sharing their first flight experience.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video

The video warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians such that they applauded Official Started for putting smiles on the faces of the Makola market women by taking them on a trip.

atsweithesalon said:

You are doing great. God bless you ❤️❤️

delaliphrank said:

The part the last woman paused & said God bless you

oranu_prince said:

Watching from Nigeria. And I must say I smile each time I see your content. It's real and pure. More creativity to you, sir, in Jesus' name!

efyadictabae said:

Everything was okay until hearing I wasn’t afraid I’m proud of you, Mum

nanaop_gh said:

They are feeling gbemz3 gbemz3

miys_y said:

Doing the most Raja! Putting smiles on the faces of these mothers ! Bless you

muzozo_jonath said:

I didn't even know the time my heavy smile turned to laughter. U have blessed these women truly.

muzozo_jonath said:

She said, "it was my 1st time, but I didn't afraid." I am not afraid, wai you are always safe.



