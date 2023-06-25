Who is Stephen Adom Kyei Duah? Everything you need to know about the evangelist

Throughout history, there have been many religious leaders from West Africa. Among them is influential Ghanaian evangelist Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. He is the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre and commands a considerable following. But what else is known about him?

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has made a name for himself among the top evangelists in Ghana. His popularity has risen over time, and he has gained many followers. His ministry, the Second Chance Church, empowers believers to take complete control of their lives through worship and communication with God.

Full name Stephen Adom Kyei Duah Also known as Brother Stephen, Adom, Great Overseer Gender Male Date of birth 4 March 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kadjebi, Oti, Ghana Current residence Kumasi, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Martha Akosiabawa Father Kwaku-Duah Kyei Marital status Married Wife Millicent Adom Kyei-Duah Children Two School Aksombo International School, Aksombo L.A Middle School Profession Evangelist Net worth $500,000–$1 million Instagram @stephenadomkyeiduah Twitter @stephenadomkyei YouTube @stephenadomkyeiduah

Who is Stephen Adom Kyei Duah?

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah was born on 4 March 1963 in Kadjebi district, Oti Region, Ghana. His father is Kwaku-Duah Kyei, while his late mother is Martha Akosiabawa. How old is Stephen Adom Kyei Duah? The evangelist is 60 years as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

The evangelist attended elementary school at Aksombo International School. He then enrolled at Aksombo L/A Middle School, where he completed his Form 4 studies in 1980. Stephen then registered as an apprentice mechanic at the Volta River Authority (VRA) Plant and Vehicle Workshop, Akosombo.

Career in evangelism

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's evangelism journey began in 1983 when he travelled to Nigeria. He briefly settled in Lagos, Oyo, and finally, Ilorin Kwara State, Nigeria. In 1988, aged 25, the evangelist went to the peak of Sobi Mountain Ilorin to seek the face of God.

According to his self-titled documentary, Stephen fasted for forty days and nights and, in the process, encountered the presence of God through the angel Philadelphia. He reportedly received a covenant from God concerning his ministry and the world.

Later in 1988, Stephen established the Believers Ministry in Nigeria and, in the coming years, preached the word of God. Due to his work and philanthropic nature, he earned the title Okpelokpe meaning helper.

In 1995, the evangelist moved to Benin, where he continued his ministry. He stayed in Benin for two years before returning to his home town in Asiakwa, Ghana, where he established the group Believers Prayer Camp.

He moved his mission to Cape Coast, Ghana, before relocating to Cote d'Ivoire in 1999. While in Cote d'Ivoire, the evangelist had a prophecy about the nation's future. In his vision, he revealed that Cote d'Ivoire would plunge into political turmoil for fifteen years starting in 2000.

In 2002, the evangelist returned to Ghana, settling in Obuasi, Ashanti Region. There, he established the Adom Prayer and Healing Camp under a shed. He eventually constructed a church in Obuasi.

Six years later, in 2008, he was on the move again, with a mission to go to the promised land, Kumasi. Brother Stephen settled in Anwomanso, Kumasi. He established the Believers Worship Centre (BWC), inaugurated on 24 January 2010 at Anwomaso Kumasi. The evangelist began constructing God's church after acquiring land at Kenyase Adwumam off Kumasi Airport- Buokurom, Antoa Road.

Second Chance Church and Ministry

What is the name of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church? The Second Chance Church in Ghana, also known as the Believers Worship Centre (BWC), is a prayer centre founded by evangelist Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. The Believers Worship Centre is located in Kenyasi-Adwumam, Teacher Nkwanta, Kumasi, Ghana.

Second Chance TV Ghana live broadcasts

Second Chance TV Ghana is a media platform for Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's ministry. It offers various programs, including live broadcasts, prayer sessions, biblical movies and documentaries.

What is Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's net worth?

The evangelist has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 to $1 million. His source of wealth comes from his ministry and his media channels, including his TV, radio and YouTube channels.

Who is Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's wife?

The evangelist's wife is known as Millicent Adom Kyei-Duah. She celebrates her birthday on 8 May every year. Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's family includes her wife, Millicent Adom Kyei-Duah, and two twin children. Their daughter, Jacqueline Nana Adoma, is a famous gospel singer.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah is a Ghanaian pastor. The evangelist is one of the most followed spiritual leaders from West Africa. He is the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC) and commands a considerable following.

