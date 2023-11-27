Kudus was overcome with emotion after his team, West Ham United, picked up all three points against Burnley

This comes after he advised people on the need to keep persevering until the desired outcome is achieved

West Ham now lie ninth on the league log after their victory against Burney

Mohammed Kudus could not hide his delight as his team, West Ham United, picked up a crucial 2-1 win against Burnley in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old played a major part in the game as he was involved in all three goals scored.

He first caused a penalty for the opposition to score the game's first goal, after which he set up two assists for his team to pick up all three points in the late minutes of the game.

After the game, a visibly excited Kudus, who was spotted in the tunnel as he made his way to the dressing room, opened up on how happy he was that his team persisted in the bid to pick all three points.

"Don't give up until it is over," he said with excitement.

West Ham are now ninth on the league table after week 13.

Watch the video

