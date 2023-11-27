A Chinese Manchester City fan, in a video, excitedly danced to King Promise's Terminator in front of the Etihad Stadium

The excited fan effortlessly did the viral dance moves to the song with precision, warming the hearts of his TikTok followers

Ghanaians who were in the comment section were proud of how far King Promise's tune had travelled

A Chinese Manchester City supporter has captured the hearts of TikTok users worldwide with his dance to King Promise's hit song Terminator outside Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the fan's joy as he flawlessly executed the dance moves with precision and flair. The fan's excitement as he danced to the popular tune made many people happy.

TikTok users were quick to shower him with praise, commending his dedication to the dance routine and his ability to bring a smile to people's faces.

Ghanaians, particularly fans of King Promise, took pride in seeing how far the artiste's music had travelled. The comment section was filled with expressions of joy and admiration as peeps from the motherland celebrated the global reach of Ghanaian music. Some argued that it was very important for Ghanaians to sing in English more.

Chinese fan warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sakinmohamed1 reacted:

This is Ghana song not Nigerian music please Ghana all the way

Obeng Samuel commented:

GHANA is proud of you king Promise. GHANA to the whole WORLD

Frankie reacted:

Funny thing is this song was playing on my Alexa and this came up

Tina said:

Much love from Ghana keep liking our songs

Indonesian fans dance to Terminator

In another story, a group of Indonesian female ravers in a club sang and danced to King Promise's Terminator.

In the viral video, they sang the lyrics to the song correctly at the top of their voices, which impressed and melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about how far King Promise's Terminator has reached.

