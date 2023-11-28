Michy got many people laughing when she sat on a chair wrongly during a video shoot for a brand

In the caption of the video, she noted that such incidents do occur behind the scenes and many influencers are not open to sharing them on social media

Michy looked stunning in the video as she slayed in a black dress with a thigh-high cut

Singer and media personality Michy got many people laughing hard when she mistakenly sat on the pointed arm of a chair during a video shoot.

Michy sits wrongly in video. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: TikTok

Michy gets many laughing hard as she sits wrongly on a chair

Dressed in a black dress with a thigh-high cut, Michy tried to sit down comfortably on a couch to do a recording for a brand.

However, she ended up sitting on the pointed arm of the chair which hurt her backside. The mother of Majesty screamed when it happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the caption of the video, Michy noted that some of these incidents happen during video shoots for brands. She wrote:

The behind the scenes influencers won’t show you

Video of Michy mistakenly sitting on the pointed arm of a chair.

Fans react as Michy hurts herself while taking a set

Many people could not hold back their laughter as they commented under Michy's video on TikTok and Instagram.

Others also commented on how stunning she looked in the video. See some of the reactions below:

maya said:

She's actually really pretty

Abbie❤️said:

Awww the laughter me like I’ll cry before I continue ❤️

Shatta Tina said:

So sorry sweetie

Philip Cassper said:

the thing enter the Etwe inside small

ivy_glamourr said:

Aww it not easy ooo

official_daniel_adade said:

it’s too big

Nancyofficial said:

Have you had that feeling before ,when your toto hit something

marybaidoo36 said:

eye easy

"I miss my Mama Ba life": Michy says as she dropped childhood photos

YEN.com.gh reported that Michy asked her fans whether it was a good idea to have left the Mama Ba life for the street with her baby daddy, Shatta Wale.

The Movement Showbiz host shared four pictures from her childhood which she edited into a video.

Many spoke about the resemblance from her childhood with her son Majesty, while others shared their thoughts on the benefit of the street life in her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh