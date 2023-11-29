A video of a beautiful moment involving Kuami Eugene and his former house help has gone viral

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after an old video depicting a happy moment shared by Kuami Eugene and Mary, his former house help surfaced online.

The video which was shared on TikTok by @akuarockstar2 showed the duo at a restaurant ready to eat rice with gravy.

Kuami Eugene and Mary eat at restaurant Photo credit: @akuarockstar2/TikTok

The Cryptocurrency hitmaker in a bid to lighten up the mood made a funny remark that elicited a response from Mary.

The video comes on the backdrop of a recent interview where Mary opened up on how she often went hungry as the househelp of Kuami Eugene because there was nothing for her to eat.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video accused Mary of being ungrateful.

flontpop stated:

Look at this beautiful treat but it is a lesson to all of us

Demma favorite born 2 indicated:

Life but you are saying sometimes you don’t even get a common food to eat hmmm

tettehbeatrice761 added:

please forgive her wai .i don't even understand those interviewing her kraa

Cedella

The food alone is more than 400 cedis

Linda agyei kwarteng

Nipa bi nom y3 cobra ampa sure nipa na gyae saman

Ghanaian lady in US react to Mary's interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Naana Donkor Arthur has reacted to the issue involving Kuami Eugene and his disgruntled former house help.

Naana was stunned by the decision by the young lady to grant an interview trying to talk about her time in the house of the Monica hitmaker.

She expressed concern that due to the utterances Mary has made about her former employer, she may have difficulty landing another job.

