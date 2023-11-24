Afronita disclosed in an interview with TV3's Young and Fabulous that dancing is a profitable venture

Dancing With Purpose (DWP) Academy dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, well known as Afronita, has debunked speculations about dancing not being a lucrative venture.

Afronita speaks about being a dancer in Ghana

During an interview on TV3's Young and Fabulous, Afronita said that she is making a decent income from being a dancer in Ghana.

She disclosed that many people are becoming dancers as a result of how profitable it is.

"We have earned a significant income from dance. I mean, dance is highly lucrative."

Sharing the future of dancing in Ghana, the DWP dancer opined that it is promising and added that dance is gradually gaining recognition in Africa.

Afronita said that Afro-dance is being embraced by many such that everyone wants to try the moves.

Sharing more insights, she said there are ballet and hip-hop dancers who have transitioned to Afro-dance.

"It's a new wave, and it represents the future," she said.

Afronita also shared the impact of African dancers on the international market, adding that people from across continents, such as Europe and Asia, come to Ghana to learn about Afro-dance.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video of Afronita speaking about dancing in Ghana

Below are some of the comments from Afronita's fans on her thoughts about dancing being a lucrative venture, among other things.

mavisapongsah said:

Dani u are doing a great job. Keep going up.

kojo_kwakye_light said:

How long can you dance? Make it big time now. You are doing good.

stellathe_star77 said:

GH to the world ❤️

abenaticks said:

@afronitaaa international starrrrr✨✨

