Afronita, a DWP Academy performer, has posted a stunning video of her show-stopping dance motions

She thrilled her audience as she danced to the song Pay As You Go by Ghanaian musician MOG Beatz, which features rapper Sarkodie and singer Camidoh

The clip in which she rocked an outfit with matching colours over trendy footwear won people over

DWP Academy dancer Afronita took to Instagram to deliver a video in which she thrills with confident dance moves to excite her followers.

The young performer, who has garnered social media spotlight over claims of her love life with her fellow dancer Championrolie, put on an exhilarating performance as she danced in a hoody with matching trousers over white footwear.

DWP star Afronita thrills with moves as she dances to MOG's Pay As You Go. Photo credit: afronitaaa.

At one point, she turned her back to the camera as she continued to dance to the song Pay As You Go by Ghanaian musician MOG Beatz featuring rapper Sarkodie and singer Camidoh.

Afronita rocked a bright smile while happily showing off her choreography for her 1m followers.

''Assignment Submitted,'' she captioned the enchanting video on her vibrant Instagram account.

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to the video of Afronita

Many took time off as they headed to her comments to bask in the fun of Afronita's thrilling performance.

Callme_braseth indicated:

Even if you decided not to submit it koraaaa you still go pass. Forget everybody ❤️

I_amdammy3 commented:

I love ❤️ her .

Lewalwudeen2022 commented:

As3m b3n ni.

2bless_chedda said:

Is the caption for me….@mogbeatz ❤️.

Qewtie_xx mentioned:

Mi star ❤️❤️.

Mralvin1 commented:

I love ur vibe!

Kwesi_bunja suggested:

@afronitaaa pls dance to traditional songs too, adowa kete etc we love you regardless .

Ansong.princess said:

Cuteness overloaded.

Reactions over Championrolie and Afronita's loved-up video

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that several social media users noticed the sweet moments and bond between DWP Academy's Championrolie and his fellow female dancer Afronita.

YEN.com.gh reported that the pair sparked dating rumours over a romantic video in which they could be spotted in loved-up and heartfelt moments.

Championrolie has shared multiple sweet videos bonding with Afronita on his TikTok account with two million followers.

Plus-size lady shows off her dance moves

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a confident plus-size lady thrilled hearts with her dance moves and curvy look in videos that garnered views and reactions from netizens on TikTok.

In the clips chanced on by YEN.com.gh on her platform, The Real Liso donned a fitting outfit that firmly grabbed her figure.

The plus-size lady demonstrated that one must not be thin to dance as she displayed her charming moves while jamming to a catchy song.

