Strongman has addressed claims that he used to pound fufu for Sarkodie while he was signed to Sarkcess Music

The rapper said the claims were baseless as he had never even slept at Sarkodie's house, not to talk of doing chores for him

Strongman explained that the rumour came about when a lady made the statement as a metaphor for his perceived suffering while on the label

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has vehemently refuted recent claims suggesting that he used to pound fufu for fellow rapper Sarkodie during his tenure with Sarkcess Music.

Strongman and fellow rapper Sarkodie Photo Source: Strongman burner, Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The acclaimed artist dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting that he had never even spent a night at Sarkodie's residence, let alone engaged in household chores for him.

Addressing the rumours in an interview, Strongman clarified that the controversy originated from a statement made by a woman. According to the rapper, the lady used the notion of him pounding fufu for Sarkodie as a metaphor to symbolise his perceived struggles and challenges while under the Sarkcess Music label.

Strongman took the opportunity to set the record straight, emphasising that he was never involved in any menial tasks for Sarkodie. The rapper asserted that the rumours did not bother him.

The rapper added that he maintains a professional relationship with Sarkodie, characterised by mutual respect.

Strongman stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Stella Madrid ❤️commented:

You are smart and understandable person

Blacko_Nie4 reacted:

well spoken. strongman is deep minded

DON’T LAUGH ALONE said:

Meaning Strongman is in pains wow

KWASI DRAKE wrote:

Strongman is pained a little

Remy 444 reacted:

The Fufuo thing di3 epain am waa

Strongman addresses Sarkodie's claims

In another story, Strongman has addressed claims made by Sarkodie that he still pays the musician even after he left Sarkcess music.

The musician clarified that the payment was royalties due him from music he made while on the label and not charity.

Strongman said it was money he worked for, adding that the royalties were a 50% split on a select song he did while at Sakcess Music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh