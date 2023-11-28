Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has asked his fans why they are unhappy and demanding for more songs to be released

He asked them what they were using all the many songs he has released to do and was saddened that they were not praising him enough

His fans mentioned some of their favourite songs and how they affected their mood, while others also asked him why he was hoarding the songs

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has called out his fans, known as SarkNation, for demanding too many songs.

Sarkodie calls out fans for demanding too many songs

Sarkodie lashed out at fans for complaining about him not releasing more music on all streaming platforms.

The Non Living Thing crooner asked the SarkNation members why they wanted more songs when he has released that many songs in his over-a-decade career in the music industry.

He added that he was disappointed that the fans were not praising him enough. Taking to his X account, the rapper wrote:

SarkNation always complaining about what the boy hasn’t released but not praising the boy for releasing a lot ‍♂️ 3nyom no pii saa no mo de y3 d3n?

Sarkodie's message to his fans known as SarkNation, for demanding to many songs.

Fans react to Sarkodie's post in the comments and replies

Many fans in the comment section pleaded with Sarkodie to stop hoarding the unreleased songs he has recorded. They also added that the rapper releasing many songs is not too much for them.

See some of the comments below:

@Donsarkcess said:

-When I’m broken hearted - Non Living Thing -When facing Relationship issues - Where did I go wrong -When I want to feel hyper -Bounce, Original, Revenge of the Spartans -When I’m feeling spiritual -Glory, I’ll be there, Devil in me, End Time -Feeling unmotivated -Better Days, When I grow up. Should I continue? Y3 de y3 d3n?

@AsieduMends said:

Oh landlord gyae gyae kraaaa.

@_lawslaw said:

You too the plenty songs you hoard all, wodee y3 d3n?

@withAlvin__ said:

We go take pound fufu and banku. Abeg release the ones you’re hoarding.

@goldendust17 said:

Not our fault we just want to keep hearing you spit. Just release them! We will stream!

@okt_ranking said:

You spoil us nti fa y3 saara.

Old video of Sarkodie and Castro jamming to Onyame Ehyira drops

YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Castro and Sarkodie jamming to their song Onyame Ehyira has resurfaced online.

The memorable moment was captured in the studio, where the two Ghanaian musicians recorded the timeless banger.

The video sparked emotions from many Ghanaians as they spoke about how much they have missed Castro.

