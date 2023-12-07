Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, danced with a curvy lady, grinding her from behind

In the video, they danced to Lil Win's latest song, and the video was a way of promoting the tune

In the comments section, some folks were, however, concerned about the video, stating that Lil Win being married made the dance inappropriate

Popular Ghanaian actor and musician Lil Win stirred up reactions as he shared a video of himself dancing intimately with a curvy lady, sparking a debate on the appropriateness of the dance moves.

Ghanaian Musician Lil Win dancing Photo Source: obaapa_priscillaofficia1

Source: TikTok

The video, which Lil Win posted on his TikTok page, showed the actor engaging in some energetic dance moves with a curvaceous woman. The duo was seen dancing to Lil Win's latest hit song, Saworowa, with the video serving as a promotional tool for the catchy tune.

While many fans enjoyed the lively dance and praised Lil Win's latest song, a considerable number of Ghanaians expressed concerns in the comments section. The concerns revolved around Lil Win's marital status, with several individuals deeming the dance inappropriate given his married status.

In the footage, Lil Win could be seen playfully grinding the curvy lady from behind.

Lil Win's dance moves sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lagraceti@ said:

those talking don't know the world of business.

Big Boat reacted:

This one de3, Lilwin wanted to pick feeling paa

user77112857811493 commented:

eeeeeeiiiiiii lewin becarefuloooooo️

Nana Ama said:

another news is coming oooo, let’s wait eeee

estherowusu498 wrote:

Those saying obi wife oo what’s wrong with this video, eiii

lovely boy reacted:

your husband is watching you wai

Lil Win dances with students

In another story, Lil Win dropped a new song, Saworowa, that features fellow Ghanaian musicians Young Chorus and YPee.

To promote the song, he made a dance video with four students from his school, Great Minds International.

The video melted many hearts as people commended Lil Win for being free-spirited and a friendly school head.

Source: YEN.com.gh