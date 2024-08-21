Joey B, in a post on his Instagram story, announced that he was officially free from his chronic asthma condition

The musician, who took a year's break from music to get his health in check, told fans that he will be active soon

Joey B has battled with the condition for some time and has had to cancel shows in the past due to his condition

Popular Ghanaian musician Joey B has announced that he is now free from chronic asthma, which has affected his career for years.

Joey B says he is now asthma-free and is back doing music. Photo source: Joey B

Source: Facebook

The musician shared this update on Instagram, divulging that he took a year off to focus on his health and fitness. He stated that his asthma is now under control, and he is ready to return to the music scene.

Joey B's battle with asthma has been a significant challenge. The condition forced him to cancel performances, affecting his career and disappointing fans. The musician dedicated the past year to managing his health and improving his physical condition.

With his asthma now reportedly under control, Joey B said he is preparing to return to the studio. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the artiste who has been absent from the public eye for an extended period.

Asthma is a condition that causes the airways of affected individuals to narrow and swell, which may produce extra mucus. This often makes breathing difficult and triggers coughing and shortness of breath alongside other symptoms.

King Paluta earns Grammy recognition

While Joey B is celebrating his freedom from illness, his fellow musician, King Paluta, has also been given a reason to celebrate recently.

YEN.com.gh reported that the artist had received recognition from the Grammy Awards for his current strides in the Ghanaian music space.

The singer was regarded as one of the high-ranking hiplife artists and he was in the company of other famous musicians from Ghana at the time.

The singer recently did the unthinkable by surpassing two million views in a month with his single Makoma single, a track that went worldwide.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh