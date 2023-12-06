A video of Asamoah Gyan endorsing the business of a Ghanaian man has left many in awe

This comes after the former Black Stars skipper visited the studio of the photographer for a photoshoot

Many people who saw the video were left in awe as they praised the former player for that gesture

The former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan once again put his humility and amiable nature on display after a video of him promoting the business of a young Ghanaian man popped up online.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the former Sunderland striker urging people to patronise the services of the Ghanaian photographer.

Asamoah Gyan endorses business of Ghanaian man Photo credit: @manuel_photography/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apparently, he visited his studio for a photo shoot, after which he opted to give him publicity.

The young man, who was obviously delighted by the kind gesture, beamed with smiles as he listened to Asamoah Gyan showering him with praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing this report, the video raked in over 800 likes and 10 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians commend Asamoah Gyan

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section showered praise on Asamoah Gyan for endorsing the business of the young man.

Adelove reacted:

It's been a while

Pope Khesster commented:

The vibe alone

user1457611027736 indicated:

Wooow birthday boi

Gyan reveals he has no regrets marrying his ex-wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has indicated he has no regrets about marrying his former wife, Gifty Gyan.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the former Ghanaian football star explained that the decision to propose and marry his ex-wife was his.

He addressed issues emanating from the court annulment of his marriage.

Gyan revealed he's a family man and wants to focus on raising and providing for his children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh