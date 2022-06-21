Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Jay Bhad has marked another milesotn in his life and he celebrated it with traditional photos

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, he marked his 23rd birthday wearing a Okomfo Anokye inspired costume

Many fans and well-wishers celebrate their idol with wonderful messages and handsome photos of him on social media

Fast-rising Ghanaian hip-hop artiste/ drill musician, Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah known in showbiz as Jay Bahd turned 23 on June 21, 2022, and he shared a striking photo on social media.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was spotted wearing a costume which was different from the usual birthday shoots where most celebrities would have opted for a much more formal chic and expensive look.

He was seen wearing a traditional straw skirt with a beaded body chain worn around his body in a criss-cross fashion. He wore a black headgear which was made from small sea shells.

To excellently nail the look of Okomfo Anokye, who was the first priest of the Ashanti Empire and one of the most powerful priests in Ghana, Jay Bhad carried a sword that signified power.

The sword was used by Okomfo Anokye as a symbol to signify peace and unity among the Ashanti Empire. According to local history, the sword was pushed into the ground over 300 years ago. It is believed that Okomfo Anokye pronounced the sword to be immovable, and so it has remained.

Captioning the photo he shared on his official Twitter page, he thanked God for being alive to celebrate his birthday. He said:

+1 today all praise to Allah

Many people wish Jay Bhad a happy birthday

@_reginaldK:

Happy Birthday Last Money❤️

@seth_success5:

Happy demon birthday chief

@3koso_Bra_Satge:

Happy birthday Anokye Komfo @JayBahd1 ..... Nipa dom nyinaaa Komfo

Masherita today de3 make study. Long life Mokobile

@Akatathegod:

HAPPY DEMONIC HOLIDAY.. Y3 P3 MORE BANGERS

@GhkwamyBello:

Happy Birthday Champ Morelife and prosperity

@14_Jersey_:

More wins and more hits @JayBahd1

@JusticeGanz:

Happy Birthday to our beloved Demon @JayBahd1#Asakaa

