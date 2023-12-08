Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa in a video was spotted driving a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado

In the video, the wife od the actor drove the sleek vehicle out of their compound as she headed for town

Maame Serwaa had a bright smile on her face while she rode in the vehicle and fans in the comment section of the video admired her

Maame Serwaa, wife of popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in a video was all joy as she drove a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado on her way to town. The sleek vehicle, a symbol of luxury and elegance, was expertly maneuvered by Maame Serwaa, out of the compound of their home.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa driving Photo Source: officiallilwin

Source: TikTok

Despite the tight space the car was parked in, the pretty lady effortlessly navigated her way out of the gate, while wearing a bright smile on her face.

The vehicle according to numerous car retail websites has a starting price of GH¢500k, showing the level of wealth Lil Win's wife possessed. Fans flooded the video's comment section with admiration, praising both the new ride and the happiness it brought to Maame Serwaa.

The Toyota Landcruiser Prado which is known for its rugged yet refined features, seemed perfectly aligned with Maame Serwaa's stylish persona. She drove the car with a lot of pride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Maame Serwaa warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Quophi Junior said:

New car blessings love you papa

Obaapa akuaboamaa said:

super star ✌️✌️i love you ♥️

Micky

She has done sooo well ✌️I admire the way she check her mirrors

BRA W!LL!E commented:

God bless you and ur family Weezy empire

Lil Win dances with curvy lady

In another story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, danced with a curvy lady, grinding her from behind.

In the video, they danced to Lil Win's latest song, and the video was a way of promoting the tune.

In the comments section, some folks were, however, concerned about the video, stating that Lil Win being married made the dance inappropriate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh